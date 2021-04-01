WCA Services Inc., in partnership with the Public Finance Authority, presented a local domestic violence shelter in Dodge County, called “Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate” with a donation to support their work serving those affected by violence.
WCA Services President Mark D. O’Connell presented the check to PAVE Executive Director Ashley Welak. Additionally, state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, a longtime supporter of PAVE and co-chairman of the State Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance, participated in the event.
WCA Services, the service corporation of the Wisconsin Counties Association, donates each year to organizations that provide programming and services that benefit the citizens and communities of Wisconsin.
“WCA Services Inc. and the Public Finance Authority allow us to give to meaningful organizations like PAVE that work every day to provide necessary services, programs, and a safe place for anyone who needs them,” said O’Connell. “I am proud to present this donation to PAVE and to be here with my good friend Representative Born as we support the influential work of those who provide refuge and empower people who are affected by violence.”
“For more than 40 years, PAVE has been providing safe spaces for members of our community who are going through extremely difficult times,” said Born. “In PAVE’s new building, we can see how additional resources like those from WCA Services Inc. can help this organization continue to be a lifeline to those that need their services.”
O’Connell added, “The Public Finance Authority was established by local governments, for local governments, in order to provide local governments and eligible private entities with access to low cost, tax exempt and other financing for projects that are important to the community with no risk to the taxpayer.
This donation to PAVE is yet another way the Public Finance Authority is working to positively impact local causes that are important to our communities.”
This year the Public Finance Authority will celebrate more than 10 years assisting in financing public benefit projects that provide local economic development, create jobs, produce state and local tax base, and meet needs of eligible borrowers state or local issuing authorities may not be able to serve.
