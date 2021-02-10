WATERLOO — The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday at the Legion building, located on State Highway 89 south of the city.
The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, vegetable, garlic bread, and assorted bars or cookies.
The cost is $9 per person, $5.50 for children ages 5-10 and free for those ages 4 and younger.
Due to limited seating, the meal will be for pick up only. The bar will be open at 3 p.m.
