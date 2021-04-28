David Benjamin of Madison, author of 11 books, will be at Literatus & Co. on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

He will highlight four of his Wisconsin-based books, notably his highly-praised memoir, The Life & Times of the Last Kid Picked, based on his mid-century “kidhood” in small town Wisconsin.

He has a new, updated version of his book, originally published by Random House in 2002.

The book shadows the life — often in laugh-out-loud detail — of a kid coming of age in mid-20th century Wisconsin.

The author explains life the way he knew it as a kid.

Recommended for you

Load comments