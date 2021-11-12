To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 – 9 a.m., Scrabble; 10 a.m., bunco; 10 a.m., Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., cribbage.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 — 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 5 p.m., Meal of Hope.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 — 10 a.m., 500; 10 a.m., Norwegian Dancers; noon, blood drive; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.

Thursday, Nov. 18 — 9 a.m., Wii bowling; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., begin bridge; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre.

Friday, Nov. 19 – 1 p.m., sheepshead; 1 p.m., trip presentation

Saturday, Nov. 20 — Closed.

Sunday, Nov. 21 1 p.m. public euchre.

