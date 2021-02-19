The Arc of Dodge County, which advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced two scholarships of $1,000 for individuals entering the field of special education.
Applications are open to any high school senior or college student that is a resident of Dodge County and has a grade point of 3.0 or higher.
While the recipient is encouraged to come back to Dodge County after completion of their education, it is not a mandatory requirement.
The scholarship is administered by the executive branch of The Arc of Dodge County.
Applications are available from high school guidance counselors.
The due date is April 14.
Completed forms can be sent to The Arce of Dodge County, P.O. Box 173, Beaver Dam, Wis., 53916.
