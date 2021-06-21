JOHNSON CREEK —The winners of Johnson Creek American Legion Post No. 305 Memorial Day raffle have been announced.
They include, first place, Dennis Rodenkirch $400; second place, Harry Shepherd $200; third place, Kimberly Horan $150; fourth place, Gary Kahn $100; fifth place, Karl Lurvey $75; sixth place, Paul Vogel $50; seventh place, Gary Stueber $50; eighth place, Louie Palm $50; ninth place, Gary Stueber $25; and 10th place, Kimberly Horan $25.
Arthur Layton was awarded $50 for selling the most tickets. Every ticket was sold this year.
The legion post will hold its monthly meeting at 7 o’clock tonight.
