OCONOMOWOC — More than 70 gathered at the Lake Terrace Clubhouse for Shorehaven’s annual meeting Thursday, launching a renewed commitment to enhancing the quality of life for community seniors.
CEO Dale Dahlke said that through the empowered corporate membership, Shorehaven is able to deliver “uncompromised quality care while upholding a strong, Christian-centered foundation. This is the organization that you have built,” Dahlke told the group. “You are the ambassadors for Shorehaven.”
Installed to a first three-year term on the Shorehaven board of directors were William Lentz and Katie Miller.
Installed to a first three-year term on the corporate membership were Michael Franz, Mike Groh, Larry Halverson, Barbara Johnson and Sally Keefe.
Board Chair Mary Lee Ratzel said that Shorehaven staff have cross-trained, corroborated and assumed new roles to serve residents during the pandemic. “Through all this, you have demonstrated that you genuinely care about one another. You have served as a strong, loving family.”
Ratzel encouraged staff and corporate board members to “continue to spread love, joy and compassion to our residents.”
Shorehaven is a not for profit retirement complex, providing skilled care and rehabilitation, memory care, assisted and independent living through Shorehaven Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shorehaven Tower and Lake Terrace Apartments. Services to keep seniors independent and at home include Life@Home, the Center for Life Enrichment, Café LaBelle and Shorehaven Strength and Fitness. Shorehaven is home to about 400 seniors and employs more than 350 staff on the shores of Lac La Belle.
