After eight months of being closed due to COVID-19, Bread and Roses free weekly community meal will re-open on Thursday, April 15 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth Street.

It will be curbside pick-up only. Participants are to park on the south side of Jones Street between Ninth and 10th streets.

The cooks prepare the meal in the lower level of the kitchen of Immanuel and volunteers bring the food upstairs and out to waiting motorists.

Bread and Roses is operated through donations.

For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.

Load comments