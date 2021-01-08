JEFFERSON — There’s an opportunity to hear a friendly voice and visit without leaving home. Pour a cup of coffee, tea or juice and join a good conversation.
The Jefferson Senor Center will have a “let’s talk” hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday with a conference call system. Contact the center for registration and more information at 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
The themed January gathering this year is “circles” and will be held Friday, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $5. One will be served a fun, safely served lunch with foods in the shape of circles. Participants are asked to bring something “circular” from home for show and tell. There will be a few group activities – socially distanced. Everyone will wear a mask except while eating. Sign up is required. This program is limited to the first 12 people that sign up.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m. The book that will be discussed will be “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. The program will be offered with the conference call number.
Aging Mastery program is being offered through the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County via Zoom. The first session will begin Jan. 28 and will run for 5 weeks through Feb. 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
This no-cost program is designed to help one engage in wellness activities that include creativity and learning connections, finances and future planning, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness and legacy and purpose.
To sign up, call or e-mail the senior center. One will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit. This program is limited to 20 people from all of the senior centers in Jefferson County.
The program is being offered by the national Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South Center Area Health Education Center.
Write your own story is a new monthly program to be held with the conference call program on Thursday, Feb, 4, at 10 a.m. This is also something one can do if they do not wish to be a part of the program. The first topic is for one to write down about their childhood house or farm house that they lived in. Was it a big house? A little house? Did one share a bedroom with a sibling? What does one remember?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.