The Aging Master class will be held on Thursdays in February from 2 to 4 p.m. Ben Gomez is the facilitator for this program. Sample topics for discussion include creativity, learning connections, health and well being, gratitude and mindfulness. Call the Jefferson Senior Center at 920-674-7728 if you are interested in signing up for this class.
The Senior Center is looking for individuals who are interested in learning to play the ukulele or continuing with their skills. Contact the Senior Center at 920-674-7728 if you are interested in learning more about this class.
Starting in February, the Senior Center will offer an expanded fitness class with Norm. The toning and walking program will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. There is no cost to participate and it will be it participants own pace.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.
Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. and euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2. Pegs and jokers will be played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
The Senior Center is located at Located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Follow the senior center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center, or call 920-674-7728 for more information
