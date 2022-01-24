WAUKESHA — The Bridges Library System has developed and launched its Gathering and Sharing Stories oral history initiative in partnership with StoryCorps, a national oral history project. Through this initiative, library staff collect and preserve the stories and memories of local residents, with a focus on older adults and those living with memory loss, and their care partners.
The Bridges Library System received a two-year, $35,000 grant from Bader Philanthropies Inc. for the Library Memory Project, which serves those living with memory loss.
The Bridges Library System will partner with the Watertown Senior and Community Center to record the stories of area residents from Feb. 4-11.
Watertown Senior and Community Center Director Andrea Draeger said, “I’m excited to be partnering with the Bridges Library System to bring this recording initiative to the seniors living in Watertown. The recordings will be a gift to the participants as well as to the families of participants for years to come.”
“In our work through the Library Memory Project over the years, we have come to appreciate the power of stories. Memories and stories connect us not only to the past, but to each other,” said Angela Meyers, inclusive services coordinator at the Bridges Library System. “We are happy to work with the Watertown Senior and Community Center to bring StoryCorps to Watertown.”
Library staff members have been trained by StoryCorps to engage participants, gather stories, and record and preserve the oral histories. The recordings of the stories will be made available to the participants and the national Library of Congress, with consent, for generations to enjoy for years to come.
