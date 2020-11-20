To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Centers, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099, weather permitting.

Monday, Nov. 23 – Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Closed

Wednesday, Nov. 25 — Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. book/puzzle exchange, 11:45 am to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26 – Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 27 – Closed for Thanksgiving

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Closed

Sunday, Nov. 29 — Closed

Load comments