The annual Children’s Day Fair, held by the Watertown School Unified School District in conjunction with several area businesses, has been canceled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 29th annual fair, set for 2020 was canceled six weeks before the event due to the rapidly changing nature of COVID-19 response. The event was rescheduled to April of this year.
But because the pandemic continues, this year’s event has also been canceled.
