The Watertown Santa House presented by Ixonia Bank, is located at the new Sharp Corner Park, 905 E. Main St. The Santa House was moved to this location due to the temporary closure of the Main Street Plaza, which is undergoing structural evaluation.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visits to the Santa House will take place outdoors only this year. Children are to bring a Christmas list with them for Santa to read. A downloadable “Letter to Santa” template can be found at watertownmainstreet.org. In addition, face masks must be worn when talking with Santa, no exceptions, and all visitors are asked to maintain 6-feet of distance between others not in their family.
If it does not work for your family to greet Santa outdoors, the Bank of Lake Mills is hosting virtual visits with Santa. Please visit bankoflakemills.com for more information.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, 2-4 p.m.; Monday, 3-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 10, 4-6 p.m.; Dec. 13, 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 16, 6-8 p.m.; and Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m. These dates and times are subject to change and may be weather dependent. Follow the Watertown Santa House on Facebook for up-to-date information. Santa House is coordinated by the Watertown Main Street Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.