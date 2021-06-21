Watertown Concert Series returns

After nearly two years without a live concert, the Watertown Concert Series board has announced the concert line up for the 2021-2022 season.
Board members have met numerous times by zoom and recently in person to put together a wonderful and varied season of live performances by professional musicians.
The season will begin Saturday, Oct. 23 with Terry Barber, tenor, with piano and woodwind, singing melodies from around the world.
On Monday, Nov. 15 America’s Sweethearts singing Andrews Sisters style “Greatest Generation” era hits will perform. On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 the series features the Kassia Ensemble, a trumpet and string quartet with a classical program.
The concert for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 will be Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio. The Altino Trio will present a classical program of piano, violin and cello for the final concert on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Attendance is by membership in the Watertown Concert Series Association. Membership includes admission to all five concerts.
Membership fees before July 15 are adult, $50; student, $25; and family, $130 which includes children 12th grade and younger. After July 15 all memberships are an additional $5.
There are also sponsorship opportunities to support the continuation of the concert series.
For additional information regarding the Watertown Concert Series, call Mitch Ruesink at 920-262-1914 or John Ebert at 920-262-2276. Brochures for the 2021-22 season may be found at the White House of Music, the Watertown Public Library and the Johnson Creek Public Library.
