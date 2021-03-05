Hearty soup makes the meal

Every home chef should have a rich and filling soup recipe in his or her repertoire. These hearty meals are perfect for cold days spent shoveling snow or after coasting downhill on a sled.
Baked potato soup is a creamy soup that is reminiscent of a loaded baked potato. For those who are avoiding inflammatory foods, such as those in the nightshade variety, of which white potatoes are included, a potato soup may be harder to come by. This version of “Loaded Baked Potato Soup” from “Eat What You Love” by Danielle Walker is an alternative that can satisfy potato soup cravings.
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Serves 6
6 slices thick bacon, coarsely chopped
1 yellow onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 pounds Hannah sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
10 ounces cauliflower, cut into florets
4 ½ cups chicken bone broth
1 cup cashew milk
3 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar
½ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
Chopped fresh chives, for serving (optional)
Dairy-free sour cream (optional)
Line a plate with paper towels. In a stockpot, cook the bacon over medium heat until the fat is rendered and the bacon is crisp, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon from the pot and set it on the prepared plate to drain. Pour off most of the grease, reserving about 2 tablespoons in the pot.
Return the pot to medium-high heat, add the onion and garlic, and sauté for 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add half of the sweet potatoes and all of the cauliflower and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the bone broth, bring it to a gentle boil, and cook for 10 minutes, until the potatoes and cauliflower are tender.
Using an immersion blender, or working in batches in a blender, blend the soup until smooth. (If using a blender, remove the cap in the blender top and place a kitchen towel over the top to allow steam from the hot liquid to release while you blend.) Return the purée to the stockpot. Add the remaining sweet potatoes, the cashew milk, salt, paprika, vinegar, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then turn the heat to low and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until the sweet potatoes are tender and the cashew milk has thickened the soup.
Ladle the soup into bowls and top with the reserved bacon, chives, and dollop of sour cream. Serve immediately.
Store leftover soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 5 days, or in the freezer for 6 months. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator. Reheat in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.