WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music's symphony orchestra and chamber orchestra will release their final concert virtually April 30 at 7:30 p.m. It will be available for viewing through May 13.
Overlapping this release will be the release of the symphonic wind ensemble’s end of the year concert. This performance will release on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. and will be available for viewing through May 16. Tickets for both concerts are on sale and can be purchased online by visiting tickets.uww.edu. Single viewer tickets are $13, and family viewing tickets are $26. Ticket holders will be sent a link to the performance via email on the day of the concert.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater. The WSO is a full orchestra and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings. In addition to performing 2-3 concerts each semester, the symphony orchestra tours semi-annually. Repertoire selections focus on standard symphonic masterworks but include a variety of works from the classical period to modern day. Each year student concerto soloists are selected to perform with the orchestras through the annual concerto competition and members of the music faculty at UW-Whitewater make guest solo appearances with the orchestras.
As part of the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra concert, WSO will perform "Overture in g minor" composed by Anton Bruckner, Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony”, and Symphony No. 82 “The Bear” composed by Joseph Haydn. Chamber orchestra will also perform two pieces: Capriol Suite by Peter Warlock, and Sinfonia concertante for cello and strings composed by Leonardo Leo.
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. It is open by audition to all qualified students, regardless of major. Honors include being the first university band from Wisconsin to perform at Carnegie Hall. The symphonic wind ensemble has performed by invitation at conventions of the British Association of Symphonic Bands and Ensembles, College Band Directors National Conference and the National Association of Music Educators. The ensemble re-auditions every semester.
On May 3rd, the wind ensemble will be performing a wide array of compositions including: “Four Scottish Dances” composed by Malcolm Arnold and arranged by John P. Paynter; “La Procession du Rocio” composed by Joaquin Turina, arranged by Alfred Reed; “Suite Francaise” composed by Darius Milhaud; “Speak to Me” composed by Dana Wilson; and “Cathedrals” composed by Kathryn Salfelder.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online by visiting tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262 472-2222. WSO ticket holders will be sent a link to the performance via email on April 30. SWE ticket holders will receive a link to the performance on May 3.
