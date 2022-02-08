Boy Scout Troop 11 recently participated in the Klondike which was held at the Watertown Conservation Club Jan. 14 and 15.
A Klondike Derby is an all-day event in which a crew of scouts and webelos participate in different scouting skills events outside including first aid, shelter building, snowshoeing, knots and lashings, fire building, cooking, animal track identification, judging distances and heights, and two-person log sawing.
The crew travels by a Klondike sled which scouts pull to each activity. The crew is judged on their skill and how well they are organized and work together. Its main purpose is to use their outdoor skills in a cold environment.
On Friday night, five older boy scouts and two adult leaders pitched their tents and slept outside. The scouts who slept over were Vincent Meyer, AJ Dishneau, Silas Furnish, Cole Pettitt, and Kenny Pettitt. The adults were John Schloemer and Bill Meyer. Temperatures dipped to under 10 degrees during the night. All had participated in cold weather training for sleeping out in sub-freezing weather.
On Saturday, the sleep over crew was joined by Troop 11 Boy Scouts Caden Tolliver, Cian DeGrow, Kieran McCarthy; Webelos from Pack 111 Jackson Koltz, and from Pack 43 Ronan Scott, and Brody Henry. Adult Leader Ken Pettitt also joined the crew. All spent weeks preparing for the Klondike by reviewing their skills and cold weather camping.
Boy Scout Troop 11 offers young men opportunities in camping, adventures in hiking, back packing, canoeing, bicycling, performing community service, and for older scouts higher skilled activities such as canoeing in the boundary waters, backpacking in New Mexico at the Philmont Scout Ranch, or scuba diving, snorkeling, or sailing at BSA’s Sea Base in the Florida Keys. Scouts will learn skills in first aid, shelter building, survival techniques, leadership, earn a variety of merit badges, and enjoy a week at a Boy Scout Summer Camp each year.
Boy Scouts serves as a safe environment where youth learn to work together as a team, treating everyone with respect. The leadership and socialization they learn serves them as they become young adults.
Troop 11 is meeting in person at the First Congregational Church and is sponsored by the Watertown Rotary Club who are in their 95th year of holding the Charter for Troop 11. Ben Wolf serves as the troop’s committee chair, Tom Levi serves as the charter representative from the Watertown Rotary Club and John Schloemer is the scoutmaster. For more information, contact Schloemer at 920-988-2052.
