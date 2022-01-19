BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has announced the recipients of funding from its Community Health Stipend Program, which kicks off the next phase of the organization’s community health and well-being efforts.
Through these awards, MMC-BD is partnering with six community-based organizations that are working to improve health of residents. A total of $25,000 in stipends will support projects and services coordinated by Bo William Hartwig Foundation; Church Health Services, Inc.; Living Hope Food Pantry; Mayville Open Door, Inc.; National Alliance for the Mental Ill (NAMI) Dodge County; and Strive Mentoring Program at Dodgeland School District.
Initiatives receiving funds will enhance access to health care services by providing screenings, support groups, mentoring and counseling, and/or training at reduced or no cost. Organizations are also helping individuals with lower incomes acquire items needed to protect or improve their health and safety.
A community health sub-committee of the MMC-BD’s Community Advisory Board (CAB) was tasked with reviewing all 14 submissions received for the inaugural stipend program.
“There were so many great applications, it was really tough to choose,” said Pat Kneser, a member of the sub-committee. “There is such a need for mental health support and these stipends will hopefully make achieving health a little easier.”
The new Community Health Stipend Program was created as MMC-BD aligned its efforts with the goals outlined in the new Community Health Implementation Strategy. These new priorities were identified through a needs assessment in 2021 in collaboration with community members and organizational leaders.
“We like to collaborate with organizations that are already doing great work that aligns with our priorities,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD Chief Administrative Officer. “Providing support to those who are close to these critical issues is something we are excited about.”
Community health priorities include alcohol and substance abuse prevention, behavioral health, chronic disease prevention, and social determinants of health, or aspects in the physical, social, and economic environment that influence a person’s ability to be healthy. The full assessment and implementation plan are available at https://bdch.com/community-health-needs.
