JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteers will hold a tour of the Haumerson Pond at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Steve Mode will lead a tour of the pond and a discussion of the native plants and future plans for the area. Bark River Nature Park and Haumerson Pond are located at 522 S. Fourth St. in Fort Atkinson.
The public is welcome to join the tour and discussion.
Mode will share some history and plans for the future of Bark River Park and Haumerson Park. Participants will learn the purpose and importance of the native plants to the park and pond. Water and packaged cookies will be available.
Jefferson County is accepting new master gardener volunteers for 2022. To become a master gardener volunteer, one must complete the following:
• Register and complete Foundations in Horticulture — Fall 2021 with a deadline of Friday;
• Attend a county open house
• Enroll in the master gardener program onboarding online course, available January — March 2022.
Foundations in Horticulture is the current offering for becoming a master gardener or those interested in learning more about gardening in Wisconsin.
Foundations in Horticulture — Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin, is the new online course specifically designed to increase knowledge about Wisconsin horticulture. FIH is an interactive online course and includes readings, videos, and questions and answers with experts. There are also optional online labs. FIH is available to the public.
The deadline to register is Friday. Visit the FIH website at: https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/foundations-in-horticulture/ or call Kim, 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov with questions.
The public is invited and welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association.
Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:45 p.m., at the University of Wisconsin-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the extension office at 920-674-7295 or emailkimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
