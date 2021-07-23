To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, July 26 – 8:30 a.m., Wii bowling league; 9 a.m., Scrabble; 9 a.m., Dodge County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., Euchre.

Tuesday, July 27 — 9 a.m., bridge; 9:30 am. Caring Crafters; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., movie “Sunrise in Heaven.”

Wednesday, July 28 — 10 a.m. 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.

Thursday, July 29 — 1 p.m., beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo.

Friday, July 30 – 9 a.m., mahjongg, 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, July 31 — Closed

Sunday, Aug. 1 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.

