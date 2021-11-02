JUNEAU — The 25th annual Parade of Trees, sponsored by the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, is around the corner.

This is an annual community event in which businesses and organizations have the opportunity to showcase what they do by sponsoring and decorating a tree at the Juneau Public Library.

Each tree has the name of the sponsor and decorator identified. Trees are provided by the chamber, are set up and ready to be “fluffed” and decorated. On/off electrical cords are provided.

The decorator provides their own lights, ornaments, tree topper and tree skirt.

The decorated trees remain displayed for the holiday season and are undecorated the first week of January.

Tree decorating will be held Nov. 23, 24, 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 2, and 3 during library hours followed by an open house on Dec. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. with refreshments, raffle and entertainment.

Forms to sign up to sponsor and decorate a tree are available at the Juneau Public Library. For more information, one may email Mary Webster-Abitz at rayaandmarywa@outlook.com.

