Biography of founding surgeon to be presented

An Oconomowoc doctor and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, will present a book “Franklin H. Martin, MD, FACS: From Rural Boyhood to Distinguished Surgeon.”
Dr. Gordon Telford will discuss his book from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Literatus & Co. bookstore.
Martin, who was raised in southeaster Wisconsin, where he spent time in Oconomowoc, Watertown and Ixonia, is founder of the American College of Surgeons. He spent his youth as a farm laborer, brick worker, janitor, handyman, and teacher before pursuing a career in medicine.
Martin also co-founded the post-graduate medical school and hospital in Chicago, founded the Journal of the American College of Surgeons and the ACS Clinical Congress, developed the Hospital Standardization Program, and served the Advisory Commission of the Council of National Defense in preparation for World War I, among other achievements.
Examining Martin’s little-examined rural youth, Telford said, “This book provides insight into the impact of Dr. Franklin Martin’s early years in Wisconsin, on his later accomplishments and hypothesizes that his rural upbringing helped him become a great leader. The book also describes other very accomplished surgeons and individuals who benefitted from a rural/farm upbringing.”
Martin graduated fro Chicago Medical School in 1880, and laster founded the journal Surgery Gynecology and Obstetrics, now the Journal of the American College of Surgeons in 1905.
The book provides insight into the impact of his early years in Wisconsin on these later accomplishments and hypothesizes that it wasn’t despite his rural upbringing that he became a leader, it was because of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.