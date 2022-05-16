WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022, the sixth period in a row receiving an “A” grade. This national distinction recognizes Watertown Regional Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
“I am proud of our associates for once-again earning an ‘A’ grade for providing safe and quality care,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “Continuing to receive an ‘A’ is a testament to the hard work being put in every day to create a place where the citizens of Watertown and the surrounding communities can count on for all of their healthcare needs.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade ratings program is based on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Watertown Regional Medical Center for their sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.
