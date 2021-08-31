Between Aug. 16 and 18, more than 125 volunteers from the Watertown community and the congregations of the Shared Community Mission Group met at St. Henry’s Parish Hall for their annual “Support Our Students,” known as SOS, free school supplies distribution event.
On Monday, volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 11 helped unload cars filled with school supplies donated by church members, collected at community drop-off boxes or purchased with money donated by local individuals or businesses. All supplies were then sorted, inventoried and packed in to grade level specific bags.
These smaller bags were then collected into larger bags for each pre-registered family. The Watertown Food Pantry and the Bread Basket Pantry donated food items that were also packed for participating families.
On Aug. 17, a touch-less drive-thru distribution was held for registered families and on Aug. 18 a drop in distribution continued for families that were unable to afford to buy school supplies for their children.
The program is open for all children from 4K to high school, including children who receive home schooling or virtual schooling in addition to face-to-face instruction. Families received grade specific supplies for each student in their family, and each child could select a new back pack, an item of their choice from the “hodge podge” table and a book from the Books to Grow on Program sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church.
Marquardt Village and the Bank of Lake Mills provided reusable water bottles. Forty-four scientific calculators were purchased and distributed directly to math teachers for students unable to purchase them.
Participation in the program increased dramatically this year. A total of 122 families with 321 children were served. Community resource flyers were shared with all families.
Flyers were provided by the Watertown Public Library, Jefferson Country Human Services, Rock River Community Clinic, Talk Read Play:Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, Watertown Food Pantry and Personal Essentials Pantry.
After the last family was served, remaining school supplies were packed and delivered to Lincoln, Schurz, Douglas, Webster and Lebanon LEAP elementary schools, Watertown Catholic schools, Good Shepherd Lutheran and Riverside Middle school.
Growing community support allows the Shared Community Mission Group to help more children have the supplies that they need to participate in their school programs. The group is grateful for financial donations from individuals, groups of workers and companies. Watertown residents donated supplies in boxes placed in area businesses. Some employers placed collection boxes for their employees.
The SOS Project is sponsored by the Shared Community Mission Group, a group of 12 local church congregations including Christ United Methodist, Ebenezer and Watertown Moravian, First Baptist, First Congregational-UCC, St. Bernard and St. Henry Catholic churches, St. Paul’s Episcopal , Immanuel Ev. Lutheran, Good Shepherd Lutheran, River Valley Alliance and River City Church.
For more information about the programs of the Shared Community Mission Group, contact Carleen Schloemer at johncarleen@sbcglobal.net.
