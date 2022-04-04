WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music will present the final concert of the 21/22 Music Mosaics series with the Whitewater Brass Quintet on Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
Tickets are $14 for the general public, $12 for those over 65, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students with their Hawkcard. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.
Closing out the Mosaics concert series, this concert includes music of Anthony DiLorenzo, Luca Marenzio, Jan Koetsier and more. Faculty performers, Dafydd Bevil, horn, Mike Dugan, trombone, Chris Ramaekers, trumpet, and John Tuinstra, tuba welcome Dr. Matthew Onstad, assistant professor of trumpet at UW-Whitewater.
Works performed include “Go!” by DiLorenzo, “Ecco l’aurora con l’aurato fronte” by Marenzino (arranged by Tuinstra), “Suite Americana No.1” by Enrique Crespo, “Mini Overture” by Witold Lutoslawski, “Giá torna a rallegrar” by Marenzio (arranged by John Tuinstra), and “Brass Quintet” by Koetsier.
A Wisconsin native, Onstad serves on the faculty of UW-Whitewater where he teaches applied trumpet, coaches chamber music, performs with the Whitewater Brass Quintet, and teaches World of the Arts. He has been principal trumpet with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra since 2016. While earning his DMA and MM degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Onstad served the Mead Witter School of Music as a Project Assistant performing with the Wisconsin Brass Quintet, a faculty ensemble-in-residence. He holds the rank of Sergeant in the 132nd Wisconsin Army National Guard Band and has performed with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra Iowa, Illinois Symphony Orchestra, and the Isthmus Brass. Onstad has previously taught trumpet at St. Ambrose University, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He has served as a master clinician with the Wisconsin Brass Quintet, the 132nd Army Band, and the Quad City Symphony Orchestra throughout the Midwest. Onstad received his BM from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. His teachers include John Aley, Alex Noppe, Jean Laurenz, Marty Robinson, and Robert Levy. Onstad is an Edwards Artist and Clinician.
Ramaekers is currently director of orchestras at UW-Whitewater, music director of the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra, artistic director of the Davis Theater Concert Series for Access Contemporary Music, and associate conductor of the Chicago Composers Orchestra. During the 2018-2019 season he was interim assistant conductor of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and music director of the Quad-City Youth Orchestras. He has been Music Director of the Orchestra of St. Vincent’s and the Hyde Park Youth Symphony, Principal Conductor of the Ravenswood Community Orchestra, and spent 9 summers as Director of Orchestras at Camp Encore/Coda in Sweden, Maine. As a guest conductor, he has appeared with the Kalamazoo Symphony, Skokie Valley Symphony, Salt Creek Chamber Orchestra, Lake Forest Civic Orchestra, Ensemble Dal Niente, and the Chicago Opera Vanguard. Ramaekers has held fellowships with the Allentown (PA) Symphony Orchestra and the Peninsula Music Festival in Door County, WI. He was winner of the 2011 American Prize in Orchestral Conducting and holds degrees from Western Michigan University and Northwestern University.
Bevil is an active freelance hornist living in Madison. He is currently completing the doctor of musical arts program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is the associate lecturer of horn at UW-Whitewater where he teaches applied horn and performs with the Whitewater Brass Quintet. Additionally, he is the brass section coach of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra and is an active performer with orchestras throughout the region. Prior to his current position as a doctoral candidate, Dafydd completed degrees from Louisiana State University and Roosevelt University where he studied with Seth Orgel and Dale Clevenger. Bevil has performed in a wide range of settings with groups around the country including the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, the Madison Symphony, Dubuque Symphony, La Crosse Symphony, Baton Rouge Symphony, and the Ohio Light Opera. Dafydd Also enjoys performing as a chamber musician and can often be found performing with top tier ensembles throughout the Madison area. Recent appearances have been with the Isthmus Brass, Con Vivo, and the Oakwood Chamber Players. He is currently recording his debut solo album and completing his final doctoral project.
Dugan is an associate professor and joined the music faculty at the UW-Whitewater in 2009. He currently serves as the music department chairman, teaches applied trombone, directs the trombone ensemble, and plays in the Whitewater Brass Quintet. In addition to his teaching duties, Dugan is an active freelance artist in the Upper Midwest. He is currently a member of the critically acclaimed Isthmus Bass Ensemble and is the per-service principal trombone of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Other recent engagements include the Milwaukee Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, as well as many fine regional orchestras throughout Wisconsin and Iowa. Dugan has performed and been of faculty at the American Trombone Workshop, International Trombone Festival, Big 12 Trombone Conference, and the Upper Midwest Trombone Summit. From 2001-2005, he was a member of the United States Air Force Band of Liberty. During his tenure with the Band of Liberty, he was the featured trombone soloist with the Concert Band, and the Colonial Brass Quintet. His other performance assignments included the Band of Liberty Jazz Ambassadors and Ceremonial Band. Dugan’s formal education includes a DMA from the University of Minnesota, where he also holds a Master of Music degree. Prior to his study with Tom Ashworth at the University of Minnesota, Dugan received his undergraduate degree from DePaul University in Chicago, where he studied with Mark Fisher, Charles Vernon and Edward Kocher. Other pedagogical influences include Ed Zadrozny, Kari Sundstrom and Doug Wright.
Tuinstra holds BM and MM degrees in Music Education and a DMA in Tuba Performance from UW-Madison with minors in Music Education and Conducting. He began his association with UW-Whitewater Department of Music in 1984 and currently serves as assistant director of bands and instructor of euphonium and tuba. Since joining the faculty at UW-Whitewater, he has taught courses in music education, music appreciation, interdisciplinary arts appreciation and brass pedagogy. He is Principal Tuba with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and The Wisconsin Wind Orchestra, and is a member of the Willson Tuba Quartet. He performs with various orchestras including the Madison, Beloit-Janesville, Rockford and Dubuque Symphonies.
