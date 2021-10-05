JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson.
Edward Fabian Aguilera Brinez to Guadalupe Lizbeth Valdez, both of Beaver Dam.
David Scott Alden to Cassandra Kay Kennedy, both of Beaver Dam.
Ryan Walker Almeida of Beaver Dam to Olga Olegovna Kaliaeva of Lake Delton.
Robert Fredrick Anderson to Carol Kay Smith, both of Beaver Dam.
Peter John Anticliffe to Joy Lynn Nelson, both of Fox Lake.
Adam Wayne Brown to Jennifer Lyn Beecken, both of Mayville.
Brandon Lee Cichanofsky to Jessica Marie Dakin, both of Watertown.
Jame Antoine Coleman Jr. to Katelyn Anna Cooper, both of Beaver Dam.
Gregory Brian Davis to Wendy Wyn Thayer, both of Watertown.
Bryce Michael Day to Brooke Roses Tonn, both of Waupun.
Joshua David DeJager to Meaghan Darlene Lemmenes, both of Beaver Dam.
Todd William Ebner to ann Nicholls Baxter, both of Beaver Dam.
Matthew Paul Friedemann to Meghan Leigh Abbott, both of Rubicon.
Kurtis Jacob Fritz to Danielle Cecilia Lang, both of Theresa.
Alfredo Gonzalez Pineda to Livier Pelayo Bobadilla, both of Beaver Dam.
Cody Scott Gould to Kaitlyn Rose Westman, both of Waupun.
Ryan Gerald Held to Michelle Lee Frederick, both of Hubbard.
John Raymond Hernandez to Patricia Renee Dollar, both of Beaver Dam.
Brandon Chris Justmann to Callie Frances Schmitt, both of Beaver Dam.
Jordan Michael Kempfer to Lena Elizabth Kovacevich, both of Horicon.
Kyle Bradley Kufalk of DeForest to Brianna Louise Rhodes of Beaver Dam.
Jacob Allen Konkol to Ashley Charese Hanna, both of Emmet.
Adam David Krohn to Kirsten Carly Webb, both of Beaver Dam.
Patrick William Luetkenhaus of Belvidere, Ill., to Jennifer Lynn Hummel, Iron Ridge.
Quentin Lewis Means to Allison Marie Kates, both of Crystal Lake, Ill.
Christopher James Meinen to Jennifer Ann Mair, both of Mayville.
Jeremy Thomas Mursu of New York Mills, Minn, to Vanessa Leigh Knuth of Waupun.
Jared Raymond Paulowske to Julia Jean Schmelzer, both of Watertown.
David Alan Raue to Amber Marie Lehner, both of Beaver Dam.
Judson James Rechek to Trudy Ann Malthe, both of Beaver Dam.
Andre Rojter to Tristin Elyse Marilyn Schmidt, both of Hustisford.
Nicholas Andrew Seymour to Micaela Rae Clark, both of Beaver Dam.
Mark Allen Ryckman to Darcy Marie Braun, both of Beaver Dam.
Joseph Scott Schwindt to Sherry Marie Claudio, both of Beaver Dam.
Felix Daniel Velez Gomez to Joemi Torres, both of Lomira.
Alex Allen Schneidt to Josie Elizabeth Salek, both of Rochester, Minn.
Michael Robert Snodgrass to Brooke Beth Woods, both of Watertown.
Dante Jeffrey Tetzlaff to Taylor Dawn Kreider, both of Lowell.
Parker Jack Williams to Violet Ann Goodwin, both of Elba.
Michael Anthony Zuniga to Jessica Mae Guenther, both of Ashippun.
