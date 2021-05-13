Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 17.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, May 17 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin and sliced bread
Tuesday, May 18 — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, broccoli cuts, egg custard pie and peach slices.
Wednesday, May 19 — Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, wax beans, chocolate pudding, cantaloupe and sliced bread.
Thursday, May 20 — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, tossed salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, and dinner roll.
Friday, May 21 — Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, cheesy potato bake, California blend vegetables, chocolate cake, and petite banana.
