Dr. Myszkowski joins Waterloo Clinic as primary care provider

Watertown Regional Medical Center has announced Dr. Jennifer Myszkowski has joined the Waterloo Clinic which offers primary care services for patients of all ages.
Myszkowski is a board-certified primary care and family medicine provider. After receiving her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, she completed her residency at the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program in Minnesota. For more than 20 years, she’s been providing quality primary care at a clinic in Richland Center.
“It is an amazing privilege and humbling experience to provide care for patients over their lifetime,” said Myszkowski. “I am excited to start building long-lasting relationships with the people of Waterloo and the surrounding communities.”
At the Waterloo Clinic, Myszkowski will provide the community with a full-spectrum of family medicine care, including pediatrics, women’s health, vaccinations (children and adults), hypertension, diabetes management, wellness and health promotion, heart disease, and geriatric care.
“Dr. Myszkowski has a desire to make the community she serves a healthier place to live and grow,” said Allison Quest, Waterloo Clinic manager. “We are excited to welcome her to Waterloo and know she will be a great addition to the community.”
The people of Waterloo and the surrounding communities will have an opportunity to meet Myszkowski on Saturday, May 22, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at an official “meet and greet” event.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a “take-home” lunch will be provided to reduce over-crowding and masks will be required. Lunch will include pulled barbecue chicken sandwiches, brats, and hot dogs, along with side dishes including slaw, salad, chips, and beverage options including water or juice.
“We encourage everyone to attend the event on May 22 so you can meet Dr. Myszkowski and get to know your new provider,” said Quest. “In the meantime, appointments can be scheduled by new and existing patients for urgent needs, annual exams and any other ongoing health concerns.”
To schedule an appointment with Myszkowski, call 920-478-3776.
The Waterloo Clinic is located at 111 Anna St.. For more information, visit watertownregional.com/our-locations/waterloo.
