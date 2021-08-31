Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament on Friday.
Twenty-one people participated in the tournament.
The winners were Mary Ann Carrillo, Carol Schumann, Joan Kreuziger, John Luby, Rae Metzger, Lloyd Schliewe, and Rick Dunham.
The center also held a four-handed sheepshead tournament on Wednesday.
Fourteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were Linda Buss, Wally Scheiber, Rick Dunham, Harry Lenius, and Richard Schoemann.
The center held its members five-handed sheepshead tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Ten people participated in the tournament.
The winners were Beverly Schuenke, Lloyd Schliewe, Mary Ann Carrillo, Harry Lenius and Rae Ambord.
Seven people participated in the senior centers members euchre tournament on Aug. 23. Winners were Ron Milbrath and Karen Rowoldt.
