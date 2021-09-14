The Watertown Players Community Theater’s Youth Outreach Performers will present the murder mystery comedy, “A Family Reunion to Die For,” written by Mike Steele and Matt Steele.
The show will be performed at the Watertown Players Theater at The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
Performances will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., and a matinee performance on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Piggly Wiggly in Watertown or by calling the Watertown Players information line 920-306-4362.
“A Family Reunion to Die For” is under the direction of Diane Schultz and is presented by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc., Englewood, Colo.
The play is about the Knotting family reunion, and newlywed Christine Franklin is eager to show off her husband Freddie to the family she hasn’t seen in years. The joyful reunion quickly turns sour though when three members of the Knotting family are murdered, and Christine seems to be next in line to become a victim. To make matters worse, a terrible storm has trapped all of the guests inside.
It’s up to Freddie to catch the murderer and save his blushing bride. Who is trying to wipe out the Knotting family? Is it the pair of squirrel-hunting hillbilly sisters with their rifle? The former Vegas showgirl with a knack for knitting? The maid with a single digit IQ? The grouchy cook? The bitter journalist? The troupe of mimes?
Gretchen, Rachel, and Stefan return from the dead, and with the audience’s help, teach Freddie what it takes to be a real detective.
The cast is made up of local actors and features Mikaia Boswell as Christine; Cole Peterson as Freddie; Addie Nass as Carla Jo; Caroline Belisle as Rhonda Mae; Izzy Burback as Lola; Annalis Goeschko as Connie; Kayla George as Beatrice; Peyton Bernhardt as Joel; Elly Fiedler as Nell; Nadia Bynum as Molly the mime; Kristina Thomas as Minnie the mime; Leysa Miner as Gretchen; Sophia Nieto as Rachel; Teagan McGurie as Stefan; Livy Sorenson as Suzanne; Joshua Mtichell as Robert; and Joseph Kienbaum as the costumed guest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.