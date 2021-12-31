OCONOMOWOC — Shorehaven in Oconomowoc is offering a program, “Fraud: It’s a Real Crime” Monday, Jan. 24 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Center for Life Enrichment on the Shorehaven campus.

This free event features Sharon Manke, security officer for Bank Five Nine, addressing fraud investigations, trends, and ways to protect oneself from becoming a victim of fraud.

Scam topics will include grandparents, IRS, Social Security, Microsoft, and romance scams.

Register by calling 262-354-1375 or email jhalliburton@lho.org by Jan. 20, 2022.

The Center for Life Enrichment is located at 1306 W. Wis. Ave., Oconomowoc, and features many programs and events to keep seniors informed and thriving.

