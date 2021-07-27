Book reads for summer fun

The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
Even though it’s been many years since I was in school and had a summer vacation, I still get the itch to dive into a huge stack of books when warmer months come around. Whether reading on vacation, on the patio, or by the pool, there’s nothing more satisfying than long, slow afternoons spent paging through a good book. If you ever need a book to read, asking a librarian is an excellent way to find a reading recommendation that’s perfect for your interests. With that in mind, I thought it would be fun to share some book recommendations with you from the librarians at the Bridges Library System. Go ahead and grab a pen so you can write these down.
If you’re looking for excitement this summer, look no further than Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby. Shawn Carlson, our CAFÉ System administrator, said the book has “oodles of action, a quest for vengeance, and so much more. If you like it, you should also pick up Blacktop Wasteland too (you won’t be disappointed).”
Want a riveting read with a dash of time travel? Laurie Freund, our coordinator of library development, recommends Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. In this “memorable” book, customers can travel back in time at a small coffee house in Tokyo…but they must drink the coffee served before it gets cold.
Summer is for relaxing and recharging, but it can also be a great time to learn something new. If you enjoy exploring the natural world, Beth Bechtel, our database management librarian, loved the book Rain: A Natural and Cultural History by Cynthia Barnett. “From the chemistry and technology to the art and religion of rain – even to how rain smells – the author makes this topic fascinating,” Beth said.
For the history lovers out there, or anyone wanting to learn more about race relations, I recommend a new release called How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith. The author travels to historic sites and locations in the United States and Africa to explore how the history of slavery is taught and remembered, opening a wider conversation on how we all reckon with the tensions between history, memory, and nostalgia.
Finally, Karol Kennedy, our system director, recommends Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The book teaches readers how to move, discover, relax, nourish, and connect to keep our brains healthy. Kennedy said, “I especially liked that he encouraged people to use their libraries.”
Now that you’ve got a list of new books to read, head on over to your local library to find them. You can even search for them right away and place an order to pick them up at your library with the new CAFÉ libraries app, available to download from the app store. It can be such a joy to discover a new book, so we hope one of these ends up being a new favorite for you.
