WAUKESHA — The Bridges Library System’s “Library Memory Project” initiative is the recipient of the 2021 ABOS Innovation in Outreach Programming Award, sponsored by the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. The award recognizes a library’s achievement in planning and implementing an innovative or creative outreach program, which has had a measurable impact on its community.
The Library Memory Project is an initiative of the Bridges Library System, which serves 24 public libraries in Jefferson and Waukesha counties in Wisconsin. The Watertown Public Library and the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo are part of the Bridges Library System.
The LMP consists of 21 member libraries across multiple counties and library consortia; it also partners with the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter and local Aging and Disability Resource Centers. The LMP offers monthly social opportunities for those with memory loss and their caregivers.
Tim Harrington, community outreach coordinator at the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, said, “The Bridges Library System has been a consistent presence in everything I have experienced in the community for many years and shows no signs of slowing down. It is always a pleasure to partner with them, as we always know the result of each event will be a success and reach many community members.”
The Innovation in Outreach Programming Award will be presented at the Awards Ceremony to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, during the 2021 Virtual Conference of the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services.
The Bridges Library System provides individual member libraries, as well as residents of Waukesha and Jefferson counties, benefits in the form of greater fiscal security, increased access to information and services, and progressive, collaborative relationships. For more information visit www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.