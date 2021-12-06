Saturday Club donates items to Mary's Room, Christmas Neighbors Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Dec 6, 2021 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Saturday Club stuffed bags with small books and stuffed animals to donate to Mary’s Room and Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors.The bags were made by Mary Lou Behlke. Members threaded drawstring through the reusable cloth bags which were stuffed with books and stuffed animals.The club met Nov. 17 at Lindbergs by the River after a long absence due to COVID-19. President Barb Kitzinger thanked those for attending.The hostess was Karin Hoeft, invocation was provided by Dorothy Field, stating 13 rules to live by as written by Colin Powell. Prayer and meal followed with a special dessert made by Joey Lindberg.The guest speaker was Sue Frank representing the Watertown Crossroads program, sharing information on how rent help is provided to those in need.A short business meeting followed with discussion on Wreaths Across America. This year the Watertown Civil Air Patrol is planning to place wreaths on veterans’ graves at Oak Hill Cemetery Dec. 18.The group decided to sponsor wreaths to be placed on gravesites of veterans.The next meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at Lindbergs by the River. Hostess will be Cheryl Torne and guest speaker will be Mayor Emily McFarland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge Watertown man charged with OWI injury Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Alan B. Miller Reeseville man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
