The Saturday Club stuffed bags with small books and stuffed animals to donate to Mary’s Room and Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors.

The bags were made by Mary Lou Behlke. Members threaded drawstring through the reusable cloth bags which were stuffed with books and stuffed animals.

The club met Nov. 17 at Lindbergs by the River after a long absence due to COVID-19. President Barb Kitzinger thanked those for attending.

The hostess was Karin Hoeft, invocation was provided by Dorothy Field, stating 13 rules to live by as written by Colin Powell. Prayer and meal followed with a special dessert made by Joey Lindberg.

The guest speaker was Sue Frank representing the Watertown Crossroads program, sharing information on how rent help is provided to those in need.

A short business meeting followed with discussion on Wreaths Across America. This year the Watertown Civil Air Patrol is planning to place wreaths on veterans’ graves at Oak Hill Cemetery Dec. 18.

The group decided to sponsor wreaths to be placed on gravesites of veterans.

The next meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at Lindbergs by the River. Hostess will be Cheryl Torne and guest speaker will be Mayor Emily McFarland.

