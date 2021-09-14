Quality antiques and vintage collectibles will be featured alongside custom artwork and unique crafts designed by local artists at the sixth annual Octagon House Antique & Artisan Show set for Saturday, Sept. 18 on the grounds of the historic Octagon House Museum, 919 Charles St., Watertown.
The event will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Highlights of the day will include a silent auction filled with quality antique and vintage items; guided tours of the Octagon House Museum at a discounted rate of $5 per person; and a presentation on “Lincoln and Douglas – the Election of 1860” by local historian Tom O’Connor at 1 p.m. in the Watertown History Center. In addition, music will be performed by acoustic music ensemble Tapestry from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and seasonal produce and decorations will be for sale.
A $5 cover charge to enter the museum grounds is requested of adults 18 and older to help support museum operations. Attendees can enter into a free drawing to win one of four $50 Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce gift checks donated by Keck Furniture. Watertown’s Haus of Peace organization will sell coffee and pastries throughout the morning, and lunch will be sold onsite by Maria’s taco truck.
“We are looking forward to another successful antique and artisan show and wish to thank our many sponsors and community members who help support this event,” said Melissa Lampe, president of the Watertown Historical Society. “This event is always such a fun and interesting day on the grounds of the Octagon House Museum, and perfect for anyone who enjoys antiques, architecture and learning about local history.”
The antique and artisan show is sponsored by Heritage Homes, Keck Furniture, Wepco Printing, Dave Yelk – Realty Executives Platinum, Y’s Way Flooring, Wellness Chiropractic, Klecker’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Ad-Tech Industries and Holz Motors.
The society is still welcoming donations for the silent auction. To donate an antique or vintage item to be sold in the auction please call Lampe at 920-248-0616.
In the case of inclement weather, the show will take place the following day on Sunday, Sept. 19. An announcement will be made on the Watertown Historical Society’s website, watertownhistory.org, and Facebook page if the event is postponed.
The Octagon House Museum is owned and operated by the Watertown Historical Society. Completed in 1854, the five-story solid brick Octagon House was built by pioneer settler John Richards and was among the largest single-family residences built in Wisconsin prior to the Civil War. The museum grounds are also home to the First Kindergarten in America, a restored pioneer-era barn, a miniature model of the Octagon House and the new Watertown History Center which houses the museum gift shop and rotating local historical displays.
