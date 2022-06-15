OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program announced that its eighth annual Paddle Event and River Clean-Up scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, July 9.
The event begins at the Wisconsin Avenue boat launch, which is located in the Village of Oconomowoc Lake near the large dam.
The family-friendly event, which is co-sponsored by the City of Oconomowoc and Tall Pines Conservancy, is free and open to the public, but advance registration is appreciated.
Join OWPP for a fun and functional morning as they paddle and clean up the Oconomowoc River. The group will travel downstream to the mouth of the river at Oconomowoc Lake. During the paddle, attendees are encouraged to gather any trash or come along for the ride. This is an ideal outing for individuals, families and groups.
According to OWPP Program Director Darrell Smith, “We encourage participants of all skill levels to join us and improve the water quality of the Oconomowoc River. As an added incentive, we will be awarding a prize to the most unusual item retrieved from the water.”
Lunch will be provided around noon by event hosts. Registrants are encouraged to bring portable chairs. On-site canoe or kayak rentals will not be available, so bring your own or contact Sherper’s of Oconomowoc, KT Kayak Rentals, Clear Water Outdoor or Paddleboard Specialists for rental information.
The Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program is working in partnership with more than 35 organizations to protect and improve soil and water quality in the Oconomowoc River Watershed. For more information, contact Smith at 262-490-2222, e-mail dsmith@oconomowoc-wi.gov or visit oconomowocwatershed.com.
