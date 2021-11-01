Q: Our two sons (ages 5 and 7) are sweet kids. However, they’re constantly fighting over toys, which movie to watch and so on. How can I defuse this bickering behavior?
Jim: I think every parent with more than one child at home has been forced to confront the issue of sibling rivalry at some point. My wife and I certainly had to address it with our own boys!
Thankfully, there are some practical things you can do to keep competition and animosity in check. Author Grace Stopani has developed a list of five steps to address sibling rivalry:
Teach your children mutual respect. Mean words and actions coming from a brother or sister can hurt deeply, so put a damper on insults.
Don’t play favorites. All children are created equal, but they’re not all the same. Recognize and highlight each child’s individual skills and strengths without implying that one is somehow better than the other.
Teach your kids conflict management. Acknowledge their feelings while helping them learn to express those emotions in the proper way. It isn’t wrong for your sons to become frustrated with one another from time to time. But there are good ways and bad ways for them to deal with it.
Don’t ignore good behavior. Of course, you need to intervene when they’re behaving badly. But it’s more important to reward them with praise when they’re getting along. Be sure each child receives a healthy dose of your time and interest.
Show appreciation for who your children are, not what they do. If a child feels valued merely for his performance, he will feel the need to prove his worth. Encourage your boys’ self-esteem by praising their God-given traits, like compassion or a tender heart.
Parenting isn’t easy. But implementing these guidelines can help restore a measure of peace. For more tips, see FocusOnTheFamily.com/parenting.
Q: My new wife and I each have adult children from previous marriages. Her son is going through a divorce and recently moved in with us. We’re trying to support him, but I’m concerned he’s taking advantage of his mother; she does everything for him. How should I approach my wife about this without harming our relationship?
Dr. Greg Smalley, vice president, Marriage & Family Formation: I think you’re wise to take this carefully. My advice to anyone who’s confronting another person is to first sort out the “hot button” issue. For you, it could be that you’re being protective of your wife. Or it might be that the attention she’s redirecting toward him has caused you to feel neglected by your new bride. Those can both be legitimate concerns, but it’s critical you determine what truly needs to be discussed.
With that established, when you do sit down with your wife take your cue from St. Francis: Seek to understand before being understood. Listen first to learn why she’s indulging her son. Maybe she’s feeling guilt over the breakup of her first marriage, or pain for her son because of his own divorce. Whatever the case, empathize with her feelings and how this has impacted her. Only then should you begin to share your feelings.
Finally, work together to come up with a solution that’s a “win-win” for your marriage. Remember: You’re a team, and anything resembling a “win-lose” is actually a loss for both of you.
Jim Daly is a husband and father, an author, and president of Focus on the Family and host of the Focus on the Family radio program. Catch up with him at www.jimdalyblog.com or at www.facebook.com/DalyFocus.
© 2021 Focus on the Family
Distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.