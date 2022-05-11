WOODLAND — The Friends of the Woodland Road School will host their annual plant and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the school.

A selection of succulents, perennials, annuals and vegetable plants will be featured on the school house lawn, as well as an assortment of garden items.

A variety of homemade bakery will be offered in the school.

The historical one-rom red brick rural school is located at W3312 County Highway R, west of Woodland and east of Hustisford.

