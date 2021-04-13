MILWAUKEE — There is an urgent need for blood donations and blood drives according to officials at Versiti, Blood Center of Wisconsin. Blood supplies have dropped to concerning levels and help is needed.
Unfortunately, with some blood types, Versiti has less than a one-day inventory on hand – far less than the three-day inventory that is needed.
With more people getting vaccinated and getting out of their homes, attention has shifted away from blood donation. Yet meanwhile, with more activities picking up outside the home, hospitals are requiring more blood to treat patients. The convergence of the two is creating a challenging situation – a shortage of much-needed blood.
Blood donors, especially O-negative and O-positive, are needed to help ensure life-saving blood is available for those who need it. O-negative and O-positive blood is the universal blood type, meaning donations can be transfused to all patients, including trauma victims, cancer patients and those undergoing surgery.
Each donor has the power to save three lives.
People are asked to help fill all the available appointments slots in upcoming drives. Additionally, remind those who have already committed to donating to keep their appointments. And if one is unable to host, they are asked to continue to spread the word about the urgent need for lifesaving donations.
