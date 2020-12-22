NEOSHO — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Neosho plans to add an extra service for Christmas Eve in order to provide more room for social distancing while still allowing for the celebration of Christ’s birth.

The celebration of the newborn King will be a traditional candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 4 and 6 p.m.

There will be another opportunity to worship on Christmas Day at 9 a.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 27 St. Paul’s will worship with communion at 10 a.m.

An additional change this holiday season will be New Years Eve when services will be at 7 p.m.

In January services at St. Paul’s church will return to the schedule of 7 p.m. Thursday nights and 10 a.m. Sundays.

Load comments