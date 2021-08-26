FORT ATKINSON — Tyranena Brewing Company will host a “Brews & Bingo” fundraiser to benefit the United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties.
The event will take place at Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. There will be $10 bingo cards, a 50/50 raffle, and Tyranena will also donate $1 for every pint served during the event. All proceeds will support the 2021 United Way campaign.
“We’re really excited to be hosting our fourth year of bingo during this great fundraising event with Tyranena. We’ve had such successful bingo nights the past three years, so we’re really hoping for strong, continued support this year,” said Megan Hartwick, United Way executive director. “The Tyranena brewery is such a staple in the Lake Mills community, so we’re looking forward to hosting a great event in their beautiful space, all in support of our local nonprofit partners and community programs.”
There will be prizes available for bingo winners, including Green Bay Packer apparel, coolers, portable wine glasses, and gift certificates. There will also be a Brewer ticket and parking pass package available to a grand prize winner for a final blackout card at the end of the night.
Tyranena has also coordinated to have Big Daddy O’s BBQ serving food.
For more information, contact Hartwick at 920-563-8880 or Stacey Schraufnagel of Tyranena at 920-648-8699.
