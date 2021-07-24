JUNEAU — The Beaver Dam Community COVID-19 test site at 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, will close its doors after testing today, Monday, July 26.
The site, operated by Dodge County Public Health with support from Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard, has been open every Monday since late November 2020. The decision by Dodge County Public Health and Emergency Management to close the community test site was made as available support and resources provided by WI DHS and WI National Guard troops is being reduced.
Additionally, local availability of free COVID-19 testing is obtainable at area Walgreens and Hometown Pharmacies to support Dodge County’s current COVID-19 testing needs.
“It is still important for unvaccinated individuals to get tested if they were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have any COVID-19 symptoms. For anyone that is fully vaccinated, they do not have to get tested after close contact with someone with COVID 19, as long as they do not develop symptoms and don’t live or work in a shared, communal, congregate setting, such as a correctional facility,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County public health officer. “First, contact your doctor to ask if your primary health care clinic provides testing. If testing is not available, you can find free community testing at select area pharmacies, such as Walgreens and Hometown Pharmacy, which are part of the State’s COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.”
It continues to be important to get tested if one is unvaccinated or is vaccinated and have symptoms of COVID 19.
For more information about how to schedule an appointment for free testing at an area Walgreens or Hometown Pharmacy, refer to the pharmacies’ webpages, give the local pharmacy a phone call, or refer to the Community Test Site map at the WI DHS website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.
For news related to COVID-19, including vaccination information, visit the Dodge County Public Health COVID Information website at www.co.dodge.wi.gov.
