JEFFERSON — Another session of the evidenced based class “Ballroom Basics for Balance” will be held Thursdays, Sept. 23 to Oct. 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Senior Center.
This class is taught by a certified physical therapist. This class may be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device. The class is helpful for those with Parkinson’s disease or MS. Cost is $35.
Attorney Doug Ley will be at the center on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. to talk about estate and asset planning. He will speak on everything from Advanced Power of Attorney to not going broke if one has to go into a nursing home. Sign up ahead for this program.
Memory Café will be held at the Jefferson Public Library on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. To register call 920-674-7733.
Michele Clark will lead a group hike on Friday, Sept. 24. Participants are to meet at the senior center by 9:30 a.m. and then we will go by car to Sullivan. After hiking the Drumlin State Trail, the group will have lunch at Picketts Country Market. Sign up ahead so the center knows how many are planning to attend.
Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building and some toning movement with Norm Matzinger.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
The senior center is looking for a bingo caller for the fourth Tuesday every month. This is a two-hour commitment once a month. Contact the senior center if interested.
Gemuetlichkeit 50th Anniversary books are available, free of charge, at the senior center.
Participants are needed for Monday’s Mah Jongg; Tuesday morning Sequence; Thursday morning cribbage and Friday afternoon ‘500’ cards.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. To register for programs, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
