JEFFERSON — The write your own story group will meet at the Jefferson Senior Center, 859 Collins Road, at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7. The topic will be “Fair Memories. From the first time you went to the last.” Join us for coffee, juice, a Bon Ton Bakery treat and sharing our stories.
The bean bag game program is held on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast first and then group play. The game is played inside at the senior center. Sign up by noon on Tuesdays so we can plan accordingly for the food. One can sign up just to play.
Great Courses video “Science of Natural Healing” is held on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Two topics for Tuesday, June 28 are “Turning stress into strength” and “Meditation, yoga and guided imagery.” Discussion will follow. Handouts are available. It is open to the public.
Bingo in the Park
Bingo will be played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., Cost is $2 for 10 game card sheets. Bingo will be at the Senior Center if it is raining out or the heat index is 95 or higher. Picnic tables and restrooms are available. Blackout payout is $10. Prize split if there is a tie.
A picnic lunch bunch is held Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. One can bring their own carryout or sack lunch and enjoy time outside with socialization.
The senior center group will be attending the “Wizard of Oz” at the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $74. Lunch choices include pretzel chicken, barbecued ribs or shrimp. Transportation is on one’s own. Call to sign up.
The senior center is offering the Timeless Holiday Treasures motor coach tour Nov. 10-13. The cost is $1,199 per person double and $1,498 for a single room. Eight meals included. This trip will feature three holiday shows including a live show at the historic Palace Theatre in Ohio. Visit a museum with holiday movie props from shows such as “Elf”, “The Grinch” and “Jingle All the Way” along with a visit to an Amish bakery and a cool candy store.
