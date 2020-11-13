To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099, weather permitting.

Monday, Nov. 16 – Walking – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Car Bingo – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 — Waling — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Book/Puzzle Exchange – 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mayor Meet Up – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Car Bingo – 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20 – Walking – 8 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 - Closed

Sunday, Nov. 22 — Closed

