JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will be offering a socially distanced card writing program Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 12:30 p.m. People can send cards and notes to those isolated due to the pandemic – along with those that are ill or infirmed. Contact the center at 920-674-7728 if one is interested or know of someone that could use a card of cheer.
The kitchen band will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. No musical skills are needed, one just needs be able keep a beat to the piano music or the recorded music that is used.
For the Dec. 2 kitchen band experience, the center has a new conference call party-line number for those that are homebound can take part. All one needs is a landline or cell phone, call the phone number and they will be connected into the meeting to be a part of the program. The center will be doing more with this service in the future. Contact the center for more information.
With weather changing and the uncertainty of the pandemic, Jefferson County offers two options for their hot, noon meal program at the senior center: Meals on Wheels and contactless grab and go meals. Meals on Wheels are for those who are 60 and older. The meal is catered by Feils Supper Club of Randolph and delivered by volunteers.
The grab and go option is for those who can still drive up, or have someone else drive, to the senior center and get the hot meal without leaving the vehicle. Cost is $4 and one will be billed once a month from Jefferson County. The food is plentiful and hot. For more information, call 920-723-0259.
Monday and Friday exercise classes held at 9 a.m. are led by volunteer Doris Cavin. It is a good class for those who need movement to keep muscles and joints limber. The class can be done seated or standing and there is time for walking inside or outside.
Norm Matzinger offers a toning class on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Participants can bring their own hand weights if they wish to use them. There is time for walking inside and outside too.
Line dance class is held on Fridays at 10 a.m. Contact Nancy Wrensch at 920-674-6974 for more information.
The senior center, located at 859 Collins Road, requires face masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.