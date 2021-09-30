Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Oct. 4.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Oct. 4 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate cloud torte, pear slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, apple slices, peanut butter cookie and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Oct. 6 — Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, butterscotch pudding, peach slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, Oct. 7 — Chicken marsala, baked potato, copper penny salad, birthday cake, honeydew melon and dinner roll.

Friday, Oct. 8 — Hawaiian meatballs, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, petite banana, cookie and sliced bread.

Recommended for you

Load comments