LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Moravian Church will hold its annual plant sale sponsored by the stewardship/outreach committee.

The first flower and vegetable sale will be Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. Another sale will be held Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.

The plant sale will be held in the upper parking lot of the church at 301 College St.. Hours will be Fridays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments