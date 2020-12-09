Holiday craft kit at the Hoard Historical Museum

FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum is offering activity and craft bags to help celebrate the holidays.
The museum is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, and the staff is still working on projects and programming.
“The second Saturday of December has traditionally been the date for our annual holiday open house. Unfortunately while we cannot welcome you in, we still want to help your family make holiday memories,” said Dana Bertelsen, museum assistant director. “Although the holidays are different this year, we hope you pick up a kit and spend time crafting together as a family.”
This year’s take-home holiday craft will feature historic and environmentally friendly ways to decorate for the holidays.
“This free kit is our present to you in thanks for all of your support this year,” said Bertelsen, “It can also be a present from you to our feathered friends. The kit includes a pinecone bird feeder and instructions for other wildlife-friendly outdoor decorations.”
Historic paper crafts are also included in the kit as well as supplies for a salt dough ornament.
“This year has definitely been a memorable one. Let’s do what we can to make some happy memories in 2020 too,” said Bertelsen.
Activity bags are available to anyone in the community who would like to participate. Free packets of pre-packaged craft supplies and instruction will be available at a no-contact table outside of the Hoard Museum on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The unmanned table will be in front of the museum’s main doors. Contact the museum to make other arrangements if needed. The museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson and the main entrance faces Whitewater Avenue.
For more environmentally friendly holiday decoration ideas, visit the website, www.hoardmuseum.org.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The museums are closed due to COVID-19 until further notice. For more information, call the museums at 920-563-7769, visit the web-site www.hoardmuseum.org, and like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.